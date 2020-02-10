Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

