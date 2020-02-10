Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.37. The stock had a trading volume of 102,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,108. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $149.96. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

