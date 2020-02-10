Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.17 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,787 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,765 over the last quarter.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

NXPI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,754. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

