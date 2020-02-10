Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.86 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.60. 1,629,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.19 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

