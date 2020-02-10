Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 10,045 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 294.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.97 and its 200-day moving average is $302.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

