Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 12,670 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.88. 1,785,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.