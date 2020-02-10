Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,416 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $239.96. 1,449,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.53. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

