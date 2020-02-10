Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,856 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,171. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.