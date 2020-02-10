Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 18,607 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.