Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 7,121 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.06. 134,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,245. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

