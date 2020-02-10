Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

