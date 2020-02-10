Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $90,783,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

BX traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $64.01. 2,225,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,008,314 shares of company stock worth $29,460,171. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

