Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

