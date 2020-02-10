Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,343 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.06% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.49. 1,027,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,842. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $109.33 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.