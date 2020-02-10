Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 17,147 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

QCOM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,696. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

