Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 17,158 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 401.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 348,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,061,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.01. 1,461,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

