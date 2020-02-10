Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 114,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.78. 5,319,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,639,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

