Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.