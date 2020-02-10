Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 232 ($3.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24. Town Centre Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.