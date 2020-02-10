TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.31 Million

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce $140.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.33 million. TowneBank reported sales of $133.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.87 million to $577.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $595.30 million, with estimates ranging from $590.43 million to $600.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOWN. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 392,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 56.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

