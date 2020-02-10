Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Tp Icap to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 381 ($5.01).

TCAP opened at GBX 404.20 ($5.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 404.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77.

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

