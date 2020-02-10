TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $790.16 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $11,102,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

