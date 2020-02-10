TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to at Roth Capital

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of TPIC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. 1,380,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,893. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $790.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TPI Composites by 18.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,049,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TPI Composites by 117.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TPI Composites by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,102,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

