Tradition Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.1% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

