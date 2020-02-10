Tradition Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,515 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK remained flat at $$6.22 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

