Tradition Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

DEO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.25. 248,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

