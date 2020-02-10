Tradition Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

