Tradition Asset Management LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson makes up about 1.1% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Raymond James increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $210.25. The stock had a trading volume of 808,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,652. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.16.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

