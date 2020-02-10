Tradition Asset Management LLC Buys 7,435 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 673,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSM shares. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 over the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

