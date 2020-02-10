Tradition Asset Management LLC Buys 85,159 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Encana by 659.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

