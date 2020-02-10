Tradition Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.38. 528,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

