Tradition Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Tradition Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after buying an additional 949,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after buying an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,164,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 63,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. 6,949,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.