Tradition Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tradition Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.6% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

BA traded up $7.92 on Monday, reaching $344.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,866,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

