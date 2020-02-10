Tradition Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.