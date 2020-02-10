Tradition Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tradition Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises approximately 1.1% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $118,426,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $10,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

