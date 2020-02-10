Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.95. 2,492,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,157. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.