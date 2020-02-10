Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 555,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.05. 1,044,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,618. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

