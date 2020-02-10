Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 568,072 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,097,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,579,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 330,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,922. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

