Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. 4,827,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

