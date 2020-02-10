Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 53.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $462,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.83. 1,586,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

