Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,460,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,690. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.