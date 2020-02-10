Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $9.53 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,995,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,829. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.