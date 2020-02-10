Tradition Asset Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Biogen by 38.4% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $3,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.64 and a 200-day moving average of $264.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from to in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

