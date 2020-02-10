Tradition Asset Management LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 328,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Equitrans Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,103,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after buying an additional 1,530,007 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,551,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 297.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 908,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 679,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 624,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 371,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,907. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.