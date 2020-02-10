Tradition Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,966,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FedEx by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 640,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 140,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $156.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,854. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

