Tradition Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

