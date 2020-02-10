Tradition Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.94. 1,781,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.