Tradition Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 356,888 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,143. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $208.01 and a 12 month high of $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

