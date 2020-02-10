Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,281,000 after buying an additional 50,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $153.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.