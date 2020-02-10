Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tradition Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 2.6% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

C stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,414,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,508,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

